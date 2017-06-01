Dotse Bemoans Upsurge In Porn

Justice Dotse speaking at the launch

Justice Victor Jones Dotse, a Judge of the Supreme Court has expressed worry over the upsurge of pornographic materials in the society.

He stated that the decadence in society has reached alarming proportions, the reason to reverse the trend.

“There are too many pornographic materials on the market. The decadence in society is such that we have to be alarmed and decide to control it.”

The Chairman of the Election Adjudication Task Force Committee made the disclosure at the launch of a book titled: “One Big Mistake You Must Avoid” in Accra.

Justice Dotse’s comments came days after another Supreme Court judge, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah had expressed similar sentiments over the decline of standards and normality because of the dumping of telenovelas on Ghana’s screens.

In the 18 chapter book, the author, Rev. Moses Ansah-Barnor Ankrah discusses in detail the mistakes of Biblical personalities and relates their experiences to the lives of the contemporary Christian.

In a speech, the judge of the apex court noted that the author who is also the Head of Budget at the Judicial Service “has taken the biblical stories which we are so familiar with and woven the book around the ups and downs of all the celebrated biblical stories”.

Justice Dotse added: “…and he gives you the conclusion to choose either to go with them when they are going up or to come with them when they are going down.”

According to Justice Dotse, most of the mistakes the book talks about are things “we continue to do today on daily basis; we choose it as a line of least resistance because we want to impress.”

Citing biblical figures like Sampson, Abraham, David and Goliath, he stated that humans fail to make introspection when faced with challenges adding that we are rather encouraged by physical might and achievements.

He stated that “life should have its own ups and downs… Don’t try to jump the queue, don’t rush, your appointed time by God will come”.

He contended that all the celebrated biblical stories of heroes and heroines went up at one time and came down the other time arguing that we who are learning should avoid their mistakes.

Rev. Ansah-Barnor said history is filled with examples of people who were once rich but became poor; people who were winners but became losers because they were relaxed and forget that success is more difficult to manage than failure.

He said what you sent out comes back to you; you are free to choose but you are not free from the consequence of your choice.

“One big mistake a person could make is to ignore the mistakes of others…many of us, what our mothers and fathers did which did not help them, we of this generation are still doing them even more,” he said.

