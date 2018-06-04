Dormaa Enjoying Your Good Policies – Chief To govt

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Brong Ahafo Region, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, has urged all Ghanaians, irrespective of political affiliation, to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to successfully implement its policies and programmes.

Emphasising that “leadership is not easy” at any level, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu maintains that the Akufo-Addo government would need everyone on board to take Ghana to the next level of her development process.

The Dormaa Omanhene made the call while speaking at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday, 3 June 2018 when Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called on him and his elders as part of his one-day tour of the region.

Welcoming the Vice-President to the region, Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu stressed that the Akufo-Addo government had started on a good note in the 17 months since it assumed the reins of power, and it is important to support it to succeed.

“Leadership is not easy. Even being the chief of Dormaa is not easy, let alone a whole nation. I will plead with every Ghanaian to pray for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice. They are now in charge of the country, and we have to pray and support them for them to succeed, whether you voted for them or not. If you don’t support them today, who do you expect to support you when your time comes? If we don’t support them we will all lose.”

The Dormaa Omanhene commended government for ‘life-saving’ programmes such as Free Senior High School Education, and the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, which had “restored sanity” to environmental management.

“Of course, some people will criticise this programme (FSHS) introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo, his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP, but I will urge you to ignore such talk but rather focus on addressing the few challenges. All of us, including my citizens in Dormaa are enjoying the benefits, so please stay focused and deliver.”

In brief remarks, Vice-President Bawumia expressed government’s appreciation to the chiefs and people of Dormaa for the generous donation of land for the construction of a Sports Development Centre, and assured of government’s continued efforts to ensure a national spread of development projects including roads and educational facilities.

Vice-President Bawumia explained that initiatives such as the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) and Planting for Food and Jobs were designed to facilitate the creation of employment opportunities for the youth, a matter dear to the heart of government.

The Vice-President, who was accompanied by a number of government and party officials including the MP for Dormaa Central who also doubles as the Minister for Health, Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu; the Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Hon Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique; and the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, was in the region as part of a nationwide Ramadan Tour to pray with his Muslim brethren and seek Allah’s blessing for the nation.

He also offered special prayers on the tour for the sustenance and enhancement of the peace Ghana continues to enjoy in spite of the multiplicity of religious faiths in the country.

-Classfmonline