Don’t Worship Stickers And Posters Of Pastors – Christians Urged

The General Overseer of the Givers’ Outreach Dominion, Evangelist Frank Nana Gyesi, has advised Christians not to worship posters and stickers of their pastors and church leaders but to believe and trust in God.

He expressed worry that some Christians believe that posters of their pastors and church leaders possess healing powers and therefore resort to such materials when they encounter problems in life.

“We should pray to God than praying to our stickers and posters”, he said, adding that “stickers are meant for advertisement”.

Evangelist Gyesi gave the advice at the first Sunday service of this year when the church members were given the 2017 theme of the church on stickers in Amanfrom in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra region.

The theme, which was inspired by Psalm 51:10-15, was “My year of renewal”.

Evangelist Gyesi said “stickers won’t be in your room or on your cars and fridges forever but God will be there forever”.

He noted that stickers and posters were only meant for advertisement of the church and did not possess any divine powers.

“It is good to use your church stickers but don’t put your trust in them or worship them”, Evangelist Gyesi advised.

Touching on the 2017 theme, Evangelist Gyesi urged Christians to continue to put their trust in the Lord, explaining that God would deliver those who trust in him this year from their problems.

He said Christians need to renew their faith in Lord and lead righteous lives that would enable the will of God to manifest in their lives.

He said Christians could only renew their life in Christ when they renewed their minds and allow God to guide their ways.

He added that “you can’t think the same way and expect something new to happen in your life. You can only be renewed if your mind is renewed”.

Evangelist Nana Gyesi, therefore said, in 2017, God would guide the steps of those who would believe in him.

