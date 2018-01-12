Don’t Settle Personal Vendetta – Amidu Warned

Martin Amidu

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr Emmanuel Akwetey has cautioned the Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu to discharge his duties devoid of pursuing personal vendetta.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday nominated the former Attorney General for Parliament’s approval when it resumes.

Reacting to the news, Dr. Akwetey said it is refreshing, however, Amidu must not abuse his office by settling personal score.

“He must not be allowed to turn a good public office into a personal vendetta or vindictiveness of hunting people down,” Dr. Akwetey said on Starr Today.

He added: “If there is no evidence you can’t go ahead. We have competent judges [and] I don’t think anybody should be put into a position to run amok with his own agenda; it’s a national agenda.

Speaking on how he received the news, the IDEG boss said: “I jubilated when I heard the news. It’s a fantastic news. Uplifting. There comes a time we should have men and women who will stand up to straighten the rot in the system. He is one of those and he has demonstrated it clearly as a former attorney general.”

There has been mixed reactions over Amidu’s appointment with former President JJ Rawlings describing it as a good call.

“The President [Akufo-Addo] couldn’t have made a better choice,” said Rawlings in a statement Thursday January, 11, 2018 congratulating the former Attorney General on his nomination.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said he chose him because he has the requisite “integrity, courage and independence of character” to effectively discharge his duties as the Special Prosecutor.

“Indeed the Supreme Court has had course to commend the nominee for his public spiritedness in the case of Amidu v Attorney General/Waterville and Woyome,” he added.

