Don’t Sabotage ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Agenda – Bawumia Tells Chief Directors

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has urged the Chief Directors of the various Ministries to support the government’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ Agenda.

He noted that the government’s quest to build an economy independent of foreign aid and support will greatly rely on the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MMDAs.

Speaking at a dialogue session with Chief Directors, the Vice President said the government has committed itself to achieving the agenda, and will do everything possible to ensure it becomes a reality.

“Our Chief Directors and other heads of ministries, departments and agencies who are at the helm of affairs have the arduous task of leading your respective institutions towards the success of these programs,” he noted.

The Vice President further said he was optimistic that most of the government’s major promises will be achieved if the civil servants support it.

President Akufo-Addo since assuming office has reiterated his resolve to grow the country’s economy from one of dependence on foreign aid to independence, and ensuring its development using local resources.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who has on various national and international platforms emphasized his belief that Ghana, like many other African countries, is endowed with enormous resources to guarantee its growth, recently caught global attention when he made a strong case for his position at an event which had French President Emmanuel Macron as a guest.

Many have declared their support for the agenda which the government says is without a timeline, but hopes that it becomes a paradigm and an approach that will ensure the country is able to internally mobilize enough resources to finance its major policy and programs.

–Citifmonline