‘I Don’t Regret Campaigning For Nana’

Da Prince GH

Pastor Solomon Leonard Baidoo, known in the gospel scene as Da Prince GH, says he does not regret campaigning for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 general elections.

According to the gospel artiste, he joined the campaign train of the NPP because of its good policies that it has for the country.

He said he is also convinced that President Akufo-Addo would be able to move the country’s development agenda forward.

The gospel artiste revealed that before the elections, God spoke to him concerning His choice in the then presidential candidate, which led him to dedicate his song titled ‘Yesu’ (The Victory Song) to Nana Addo.

Da Prince, who is also the head pastor of Zion Princes Church, in an interview with BEATWAVES, stated that besides God speaking to him about the sitting president, he personally believed in the manifesto of the NPP concerning tourism, creative arts and culture.

The gospel artiste recently composed a song featuring PR, an upcoming gospel artiste, to help promote the ‘See Ghana, Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana and Feel Ghana’ project launched by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts & Culture.

Da Prince GH, however, called on Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo-led government in his fervour and plans to transform the tourism and creative arts industry in order to meet international standard.

He also called on churches to pray for the leadership, adding that they are enjoined by the word of God to do so, adding that Ghanaians should exercise restraint over the promises given to them by the NPP as they would eventually be fulfilled.