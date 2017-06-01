Don’t Politicise Maxwell’s Murder – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians not to politicize the death of the late Military Officer, Captain Maxwell Mahama.

His call comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress blamed President Akufo-Addo for the incident.

Mr. Mahama on Thursday, June 1, visited the family of the late military officer to console them and also asked Ghanaians to treat the incident as a national tragedy.

Earlier, Mr. Mahama tweeted, “My heart goes out to my brother, Capt. Chubby Adam Mahama (Rtd.) on the murder of his son, Capt. Maxwell Mahama.

Mr. Mahama expressed regret over the unfortunate death while he consoled the family.

Mr Mahama said all the perpetrators must be dealt with to set the right tone in the country.

The Captain was killed on Monday after some residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He had a weapon on him, which incensed the residents, it was reported.

He fell unconscious after he was severely beaten and stoned. He was later set ablaze.

The incident has been roundly condemned by Ghanaians with tributes pouring in.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government will ensure the prosecution of all those involved in the murder.

-Adomonline