Don’t Hurt Mugabe’s Legacy, Dignity – Rawlings

Robert Mugabe

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says Africa’s longest-serving leader is one of the few to have served with pride as an African, more than many leaders the continent has produced.

The Zimbabwean leader since Tuesday, has been confined to his home in Harare, after the army took over power, ending the 37-year-rule of the former British colony.

Mr Mugabe is said to be resisting pressure to step down, insisting he remains the legitimate president.

But on Thursday, the former Ghanaian president, J.J Rawlings posted on his twitter handle calling on the military and the government of Zimbabwe not to destroy Mugabe’s legacy and dignity.

“As unavoidable as the Zimbabwe situation may be, let us hope that the transition occurs without destroying Mugabe’s legacy and dignity unduly.

“His African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable. He served and lived for the dignity of his fellow black in a manner that so many of us fell very short of,” Rawlings argued.

Meanwhile, South African government ministers are reported to be in Harare for crisis talks with the ousted President and military leaders who have seized control.

They are trying to reach a deal on the future of Zimbabwe and the man who has led the country for 37-years but is now under house arrest.

The talks are being led by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has said Mr Mugabe must resign.

-Myjoyonline