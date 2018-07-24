Don’t Have Sex! …Armwrestling Veep

Vice President of Ghana Armwrestling, Kofi Addo Agyekum, has cautioned members of the national arm wrestling team, Golden Arms, to avoid sex to ensure they excel at the upcoming Africa Armwrestling Championship.

He said the arm wrestlers will lose a lot of energy if they engage in sexual intercourse before and during the tournament, especially as they need the energy to compete for the event.

Addo Agyekum gave this advice when members of the team paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra before moving to camp. The Africa Armwrestling Championship would be held at the DG Hathramani Sports Hall at the Accra Stadium from Thursday, July 26, 2018 to Sunday, July 29.

Addo Agyekum, who is also the CEO of Kofikrom Pharmacy urged the athletes to also avoid alcohol during the period.

He further warned them against bad diet, anger, and over-stretching their training regimes.

He appealed to them to be each other’s keeper through the championship and desist from being jealous and displaying other negative attitudes that will mar the progress made by organizers of the event.

About 15 African countries with over 100 athletes are expected to assemble for what could be described as the biggest arm wrestling event on the continent.

The participating countries are; Benin, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, Madagascar, Uganda and the host country, Ghana.

From The Sports Desk