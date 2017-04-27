Don’t Fight For My Sake; Let’s Support The Nominee- Rex Asanga

Rex Asanga, one of the three Bolgatanga MCE aspirants

One of the three aspirants for the position of the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, Rex Asanga, has called on the youth of the New Patriotic Party and his supporters to rather unite behind the President’s nominee, instead of misconducting themselves in his name.

According to him, in as much as he would have loved to be the one nominated, the President and the Committee responsible for the vetting know best and for that reason, he will not challenge the decision, neither will he hide behind any group of people to fight against the nominee, Joseph Ameyure Atura.

He said these in a congratulatory statement to the nominee, which was also meant to thank his supporters and all wishers, and to urge them to support the nominee, Joseph Ameyure Atura to be able to work for the development of the Municipality.

“Most of you expected to see me nominated as the MCE for Bolgatanga and were thus understandably shocked when this was not the case. This is especially so when most people had picked up positive signs and signals regarding the appointment. Now that this is over, I would like to use this opportunity to thank all friends, supporters and well-wishers, especially the many gallant youth who worked so tirelessly during the 2016 Campaign and have remained very loyal and committed to the Party. I urge all of you not to let these temporary setbacks, discourage you or shake your love and commitment to the NPP.”

Rex Asanga confessed that, he was disappointed that he was not nominated, but he’s very sure that, there is always a purpose for everything that happens in the life of an individual; good or bad.

“I spent quite a lot of my sleep-time last night trying to calm some of you down and to urge you not to do anything that will bring our great Party’s name into disrepute. I still would like to plead with all of you to act with decorum and to accept the President’s nomination, no matter how you feel about it. I would not like Bolgatanga Municipality to be added to the statistics of unacceptable behavior by party supporters as a way of registering sentiments. … So let’s all try to give the President’s nominee, Hon. Joseph Amiyure, our support so that, we can improve the living conditions of the people of the Municipality.”

He promised to help in any way that would bring development to the people of the Bolgatanga Municipality.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga