Don’t Embarrass Gov’t With Violent Acts – Sammy Awuku To NPP Youth

Sammy Awuku

The National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has called on the youth of the party across the country to desist from violent activities which he says is bringing the name of the party into disrepute.

Addressing the Party’s Constituency Youth Organizers in Wa on Thursday [April 6, 2017], Sammy Awuku urged the youth to refrain from all forms of violence and use the appropriate party structures to communicate their misgivings on any matter.

Various youth groups linked to the party have caused public unrest in various parts of the country since the Party’s electoral victory in December 2016.

Some youth of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, on Thursday stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court and freed 13 members of their group who were facing charges for causing disturbances at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

The group vandalized some court property, and almost assaulted the Judge, Mary Senkyire.

The judge had ruled that they be remanded to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017, after charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

But addressing some party youth in Wa later in the evening, Sammy Awuku said such violent acts were not encouraged by the NPP.

“What happened in Kumasi is despicable. It is not our character to go and carry that, and what has happened this afternoon [Thursday] too there in relation to Delta Force is not proper.

We need to contribute towards the success of our government. We don’t need to contribute towards the destruction for the government.

We know what we went through to bring about this victory, the youth carried the campaign on their shoulders, so I beg you, let’s control our youth groups in our various regions and districts.”

He further called on the youth leaders to support and encourage the President to succeed.

“The President’s message to you is that lets support him and encourage him to deliver to the expectations of Ghanaians.

You are his ambassadors in the campaign and he has not forgotten you. And so as a government and as a party, we won’t encourage groups to foment trouble and you as youth leaders must be at the forefront of this.”

