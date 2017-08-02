‘Don’t Elect MMDCEs’

Francis Apam

A CONTESTANT in the last Council of State election for Upper East Region, Francis Apam has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against the passing of legislation for the election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

According to him, government would have to contend with serious challenges of political polarization which will be the result of such an election.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE in an interview, he was of the view that “MMDCEs represent the president and in the strongholds of the opposition parties, they will work in the interest of the parties they represent and that will affect the work of government. They will ensure that government businesses are sabotaged to make the party of the day unpopular. It is a good proposition but it is a recipe for chaos.”

He wondered how strongholds of the opposition party will work in the interest of the ruling government and urged the President to take a second look at the matter.

The 70-year Mechanical Engineer by profession wants government to hasten slowly in passing the legislation reiterating that “government is better off without the election of MMDCEs.”

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has stated its desire of ensuring the election of MMDCEs.

President Nana Akufo-Addo believed that electing MMDCEs will bring accountability to the people.

Addressing Parliament recently, President Akufo Addo stated that “The time has come to bring accountability to local government through competitive politics. Election of DCEs at the local level can no longer be delayed. This is going to give a great boost to local initiatives and local self-reliance.”

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman