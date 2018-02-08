Don’t Be Distracted …Minister Tells Athletes

Pius Enam Hadzidze

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzidze, has told athletes preparing for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in plain words not to worry about bonuses.

He has pointed out that, thinking about their purses has the tendency of derailing their dream of making themselves and the nation proud in Australia.

The Minister has as a result, urged the athletes to focus on their respective training programs ahead of the Games, and have confidence in the Ministry to reward them accordingly, and pay their outstanding wages.

He told the athletes to consign past experiences where athletes’ purses are not taking care of, into the dustbin of history and have confidence in the current administration.

”It has come to our (Sports Ministry]) attention that there are some outstanding matters. Be assured that the Ministry is looking into these matters critically, and we will make sure that we resolve them.

“So all athletes, please, free your mind, if there were any fallouts from the previous Commonwealth or international engagements. Just have confidence in the new administration and don’t let those past experiences distract you.”

The 2018 Commonwealth Games is scheduled for April 4 to April 15.

Razak Abugri (Judo) and Abdul Wahid Omar (Boxing) won bronze in their respective disciplines in the 2014 Glasgow Games but have since not received their bonuses.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum