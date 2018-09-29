Don’t Bring God Into Your Defeat, You Caused It – Spio-Garbrah To Mahama

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says God did not cause the National Democratic Congress’s defeat in the 2020 general elections.

The aspirant, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, says the defeat was rather due to the poor electioneering campaign strategy adopted by the party.

His comment was in reaction to former President John Mahama’s claim that the NDC’s defeat was orchestrated by God.

Mr Mahama had said the defeat, which is the heaviest to be suffered by a sitting president since Ghana returned to democratic rule in 1992, was to afford Ghanaians the opportunity to compare the performance of his administration to that of the current regime led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akufo-Addo, then the opposition leader, secured a one-touch victory by polling 53.85% of total valid votes cast against incumbent John Dramani Mahama who managed 44.40%.

But Spio-Garbrah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, says God cannot be the reason for the defeat.

He cited how the NDC, to date, has not been able to collate the 2016 election results even though it had a campaign team.

The flagbearer aspirant said because God speaks to people in different ways, John Mahama cannot be faulted for saying what God may have revealed to him.

“God speaks to people in different ways; even prophets of God see different things but God has not told me he caused our defeat,” he added.

Going forward, Spio-Garbrah is certain, the only way the NDC can win the 2020 elections is for the party to present a new candidate.

–Myjoyonline