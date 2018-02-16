Don’t Blame Fred Pappoe …For League Injunction

Fred Pappoe

Nobody should ascribe the court injunction Great Olympics placed on the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League to Fred Pappoe’s Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirations, according to the executive committee member of the FA, Eddie Doku.

The Dade Boys halted the start of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League, which was supposed to commence last Friday, February 9, after serving the Ghana Football Association a court injunction in a protest that Bechem United fielded an unqualified player against them in Week 30 of last term’s campaign.

Several football pundits have asserted that the action by the Wonder Club was borne out of the ‘supposed’ friction between a member of the club’s board, Fred Pappoe, who many believe has his eyes firmly set on becoming the president of the nation’s football governing body and incumbent head, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However, vociferous member of the executive committee of the Ghana FA, Eddie Doku believes otherwise, saying that Pappoe alone cannot take decisions for the club.

“This court injunction will definitely affect our plans but every member has his right so long as your right does not go to infringe on another’s right,” he told Oyerepa FM.

“I am not at all in favour of what is happening because it is about time people started accepting their position; you had the chance in the league to have done what you should have done. These kinds of things are unnecessary because I don’t believe that anybody has been cheated if you ask me personally, but that is not to take anything away from Olympics because they have their right but it’s about time we stop resorting to court because all these amount to a setback.”

“And no right thinking person can say this is happening because of Fred Pappoe, Great Olympics is not his, he is just like anybody in Olympics. The FA has no problem with Fred Pappoe, if you like it or yes, there is politics everywhere and as I have always said I’m for Nyantakyi and I still maintain it but that doesn’t mean the FA will victimize Olympics because Fred Pappoe has presidential ambitions, no,” he concluded.

The much talked about case is set for February 21, 2018