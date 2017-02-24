‘Don’t Be Appendages To The Gov’t’- President Tells Police

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has charged personnel of the Police Service to remain neutral and Professional in the discharge of their duties.

He said he does not want the officers to be appendages of his government.

He advised the security officers to recognize the crucial role they play in ensuring the safety of the public.

Speaking at the annual West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) get-together in Accra, the President acknowledged the low number of officers in the country and promised to improve the size of the force.

“In a democracy, the organizations that are generally referred to as constituting the security services, such as the police, are expected to be politically neutral in performing their duties. The law states so and normal practice gives them this neutral outlook. It is in everybody’s interest that the Police Service retains the neutrality and professionalism guaranteed under the Constitution. Governments have term limits and in a multi-party democracy, parties win and lose power.

“It is good for the health of the nation that this is so, and this is why the Police Service should not be made to tie their well-being or otherwise to the fortunes of the ruling party of the day. As President, and together with the leadership of the Police Service, we will ensure that you are left to focus on your core mandate and not to be an appendage of my government. I envisage a Police Service that goes about its duty of protecting ordinary citizens confident that there will be no interference from the powers that be,” the President stated.

He also assured the servicemen that vigorous and well planned recruitment programs will be rolled out to ensure that the Ghana Police service meets the UN recommended ratio of 1: 500.

On his part, acting Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu said he and his team, like the President, are in a hurry to build a world class Police service.

