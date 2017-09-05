Don’t Abandon Black Stars …Nyantakyi Pleads

Ghana football chief Kwesi Nyantakyi is on his knees following Black Stars dispirited performance against their Congolese counterparts in Kumasi.

The stalemate scoreline (1-1) has wrecked Ghana’s chance of making a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance in Russia next year.

And with three games in hand-Congo-Ghana, Ghana-Egypt and Uganda-Ghana, many have thrown their hands in the air in despair.

Some have also resorted to all kinds of criticisms and insults, which Nyantakyi believes will not help matters.

Rather, he has made a passionate appeal to the football community to overlook the team’s uninspiring performance, forgive and keep supporting them.

Nyantakyi said in an interview that “It’s very unfortunate but let me apologise for the team’s performance and ask Ghanaians not to abandon or neglect the team. Let’s keep praying for the team until the end of the competition and let’s see what ultimately comes out.”

The CAF 1st vice president added “We have a slim chance [of making it] but realistically our chance diminished right after the match because we failed to take advantage of the opportunity and secure the three maximum points, but we still have to take part to the end and see what awaits us so we pray for [the best] but our destiny is definitely not in our hands.”

Meanwhile, Ghana will play as guests of Congo in the return fixture today minus skipper Asamoah Gyan, and the Ayew brothers-Dede and Jordan.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum