Don Moen To Rock Ghana @ 60 Gospel Concert

Don Moen

Prolific songwriter and international gospel musician, Don Moen, will headline a mega gospel concert to mark Ghana’s 60th independence celebration on March 6.

The March 7 concert at the Independence Square will witness the ‘God Will Make A Way’ hitmaker lead a host of other top gospel musicians, as well as thousands of worshippers, who will throng to the venue in monumental worship and praise to the almighty for his grace, favour and protection upon the country since independence.

The multiple award-winning gospel artiste, noted for popular songs which include ‘Give Thanks’, ‘God Will Make A Way’, among others, has graced several shows in Ghana, including a two-day concert in December 2009 at the Independence Square.

He was also part of the Zoe Conference organised by the Charismatic Worship Centre (CWC) in 2013 and a special performance at the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM) in 2015.

The concert is part of several entertainment activities planned for Ghana’s independence anniversary celebrations.

Other activities lined up for the Ghana @60 celebration include celebrating Ghana music 60 years on with MUSIGA from March 10- 12 at the Independence Square.

There will be a jubilee culture/arts festival in all the regions. There will also be a MUSIGA international music concert on December 24.

Profile of Don Moen

Born Donald James ‘Don’ Moen on June 29, 1950, Don Moen is known as one of the world’s best singers, songwriters, pastors, and producers of Christian worship music.

Don Moen’s masterpieces are heavenly inspiring, as they send believers to their knees in worship and heal the brokenhearted.

Don who was born on June 29, 1950 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the United States of America, has over 13 albums and 83 songs to his credit.

He has done successful devotional and worship songs because of his total surrender in all humility to God Almighty. He also sang the award-winning song titled ‘God Will Make A Way’ in 2003, and featured on 91 other great hit tracks which were recorded at Paragon Studio in Franklin.