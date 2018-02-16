 Dogboe Ready To Conquer

Dignitaries on the high table at the event

Interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe is brimming with optimism to deliver yet another masterful showing when he clashes with Mexican Jessie Magdaleno in their title bout in USA in April.

Nicknamed ‘the Royal Storm,’ the hard hitting boxer admitted the enormity of the challenge, themed the ‘Battle of the undefeated’ taking into account his (Magdaleno) opponent’s rich background.

However, he told the press at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra yesterday that, he will return from Maryland with high shoulders to continue his pursuit as an embodiment of boxing not only from the continent, but across the globe.

And responding to whether or not he is under pressure fight on foreign soil, he said “I’m not under pressure, I’m going there as a true African, wherever you take the fight, Team Dogboe would be there, we would keep pulling down buildings. There is no secret behind our success story, the battle has always been the Lord’s.”

He credited his opponent as a tough customer but mentioned that “The more he talks, the more he encourages us. He is an accomplished boxer, no doubt, a southpaw, but we will make Ghana proud; we are bringing back boxing’s glorious days. ”

The occasion witnessed the launch of the new logo of Rising Star Africa Promotions, promoters of the Ghanaian boxer.

And preceding the unveiling of the new logo, Magnus Rex Danquah, Sports Business Consultant said “I believe it is for the reason of evolving new paradigm for our champion that this afternoon, we are all here to launch a new logo, a rebrand of a sort for the Rising Star Africa Promotions to strengthen its vision, mission, key agency programs; as well as re-position Isaac Dogboe ahead of new feats.

“We have to leverage his exploits for other boxers to follow, and if we are able to do that, the brand Dogboe will grow as a merchandise.”

He stated that the roaring lion on the logo, rooted in his strong Christian faith, symbolizes the new reign; the selection of colours-red (Resurrection blood), blue (Calmness) and white (Victory).

The logo also has two Adinkra symbols symbolizing the team’s absolute faith in God and has the motto-Prayer and Work.

Head of technical, Team Dogboe, Yoofi Boham pointed out that the team is putting together a coordinated plan for his training to ensure he is up to the task.

The opportunity presented itself to the Ghanaian after stopping Cesar Juarez in round five in January to win the Interim WBO World Super Bantamweight title.

On the other hand, Magdaleno won the WBO title when he dethroned Nonito Donaire in November 2016 and has made his first defense after stopping Adeilson Dos Santos in four rounds in April last year.

The boxer’s marketing team has called on corporate Ghana to seize the opportunity to come on board by way of sponsorship.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum