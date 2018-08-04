Dogboe Promises Fireworks …In His Title Defense

Dogboe (L) with coach at the press conference

Ahead of his purposed unification bout with Danny Roman, WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe has promised fireworks in his title defense against Hidenori Otake on August 25, in Glendale, Arizona, USA.

Dogboe (19-0, 13 KO), who has themed the fight ‘Rumble in the Desert’ at a press conference in Accra yesterday described his Japanese opponent as a compact and an avoidable fighter.

To him, Otake’s rich fight record (31-2-3, 14 KO) makes him a credible customer but he and his team have strategize to take care of the fighter who has not lost a fight in the last four years.

In the company of his father cum trainer, Paul Dogboe and other officials, the 23-year-old said “It’s going to be fireworks, but we will stand tall in the end. We go to territories most boxers are afraid to venture, to prove we are a different breed.

“I am born to overcome adversities. Over the years, I have fought credible opponents, and I must admit it is not by might, but God who teaches my fingers to fight.

“Otake is in trouble, I am going to knock him, but we will not take him lightly, he’s got a deadly right hand; we will take him from the basics. He will bring the best out of me. We have revived boxing in Ghana and delivered a promise we made; I must say it is a collective effort.”

Rising Star Africa Promotion’s Director, Public Affairs and Communication, Dr. Donald Agumenu called on corporate Ghana to come on board to support a worthy cause.

The ‘Rumble in the Desert’ is arranged by the Rising Star Africa Promotions in collaboration with Top Rank Promotions.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum