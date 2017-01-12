Doctor Rapes Nurse In T’di

A nurse trainee has accused a medical superintendent at the Essikado Government Hospital in Sekondi-Takoradi of raping her in his office.

According to the victim, who is having her clinical at the said facility, the medical superintendent called her to his office last Saturday around 10pm whilst on night duty under the pretext of giving her some assignment to undertake.

She claimed the doctor tore her uniform upon entering the office and forcibly had sex with her.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that after the incident, the victim, who was in tears, reported the matter to some senior staff on duty.

Reports said the doctor admitted having sex with her but claimed it was consensual.

Management of the facility, according to sources, held several meetings yesterday afternoon to decide the next line of action.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi