DKB Throws Challenge To Nigerian Comedians

DKB

Ghana’s stand-up comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney (DKB), says Nigerian comedians are not better than their Ghanaian counterparts.

He stated that Ghanaian comedians can rub shoulders with Nigerian comedians, as he appealed to telecommunication giant, Globacom (GLO), to bring its comedy festival dubbed ‘Laffta Fest’ to the shores of Ghana in an anticipation for a showdown between Ghanaian and Nigerian comedians.

“We have very good comedians who have come of age and can rub shoulders with the Nigerian comedians. Myself as a comedian, I have performed on the same stage with American comedian Aaron Kader, Nigeria top-gun Basketmouth, Uganda’s Salvador and I have hosted my very own one-man show dubbed ‘Point of View’. My other colleagues in the industry have also begun dominating the Night of Thousand Laughs & Music,” DKB added.

“The industry has become vibrant with, at least, four to five comedy shows in a month, where the comedians go and better their crafts. We have become top selling performers and I believe it would be fair if Glo brings their ‘Laffta Fest’ here to give their customers a feel of the most-talked about comedy tour in Nigeria,” he mentioned.

The Glo ‘Laffta Fest’ is the biggest comedy event in Nigeria, which brings top-rated African comedians to tour the country.

“It wouldn’t be bad if there would be a Ghana edition to share the excitement,” indicated.