DKB Redeems Image  

DKB

Ghanaian comedian DKB has found a perfect platform to make a comeback after he had a ‘bad night’ when he performed at the Easter Comedy Show on Saturday, April 15.

It was one of DKB’s worst comedy nights and reports say it even led former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to say he is a boring comedian.

The man who is tagged as the ‘king of Ghana comedy’ had an impressive comeback performance last Friday at the 2017 Ghana Muslim Achievers Awards. DKB was not billed to perform at the event, but he managed to make a surprise appearance and ‘wowed’ the numbers that graced the occasion.

“I made contact with the organisers to do a special appearance because I feel I owe the Muslim community an allegiance for impacting greatly to my comedy career. So I decided to perform at the show in a way to give back to the Muslim community and show them how I appreciate them,” he explained.

He cracked jokes about how difficult it is to woo a girl in a Muslim community. He also did political jokes to the admiration of Chief Imam Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and Vice President Dr Bawumia who were present at the ceremony. DKB described the audience’s response to his jokes as great and encouraging.