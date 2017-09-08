Djokovic Is Highest Paid Tennis Star

Novak Djokovic

The US Open is set to bring the curtain down on the Grand Slam calendar in some style, with a record £38.5million in prize money to be handed out come the end of the competition.

The funds are set to be shared among some less familiar names this year, with the likes of Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic missing from the main draws.

But money certainly isn’t the issue for these players, after Business Insider revealed the list of the top 30 earners in world tennis to date.

Here is the full rundown of men and women of the highest-paid stars…

Andre Agassi (USA) — £23,801,428

Grand Slam titles: 8 (4 Australian Open, 2 US Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 60

Maria Sharapova (Russia) — £27,951,755

Grand Slam titles: 5 (2 French Open, 1 Wimbledon, 1 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 35

Venus Williams (USA) — £28,978,119

Grand Slam titles: 7 (5 Wimbledon, 2 US Open)

Overall titles: 49

Pete Sampras (USA) — £33,067,065

Grand Slam titles: 14 (7 Wimbledon, 5 US Open, 2 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 64

Andy Murray (Great Britain) — £46,458,123

Grand Slam titles: 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open)

Overall titles: 45

Serena Williams (USA) — £64,531,337

Grand Slam titles: 23 (7 Wimbledon, 7 Australian, 6 US Open, 3 French Open)

Overall titles: 72

Rafael Nadal (Spain)— £65,926,740

Grand Slam titles: 14 (9 French Open, 2 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 Australian Open)

Overall titles: 73

Roger Federer (Switzerland) — £82,346,268

Grand Slam titles: 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 US Open, 5 Australian Open, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 93

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) — £83,893,284

Grand Slam titles: 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open)

Overall titles: 68