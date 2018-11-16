DJ Sly Wins Best Event DJ Awards

Dj Sly

Popular night club disc jockey (DJ) Gideon Alorgbey, popularly known as DJ Sly, has been crowned the best event DJ of the year at the maiden edition of the of Campus Baze Awards held at National Theatre last Saturday.

DJ Sly, who is a resident DJ at the Crisberry Night Club, beat competition from the like of DJ Mensah, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Mic Smith and DJ Sweet to win the award.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, DJ Sly said he counts the award as recognition of his efforts and contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

DJ Sly, who is also the official DJ for WatsUp TV, added, “I I feel proud to have been able to get this far and also I am happy that my contribution to the Ghanaian music industry is recognised.”

He revealed that he is challenged to even do more to up his brand while making people happy.

According to him, as a professional DJ, “I have no restrictions to the music I play; I cut across all the genres to bring satisfaction to a wide audience.”

He mentioned that he has plans of hosting the maiden edition of an event dubbed ‘Unstoppable Concert’ in January next year at a venue to be announced by the close of December.

The event, which is expected to attract both night club and radio DJs, is being organised to celebrate Ghanaian DJs, music and to unearth new talents.

He said some of the country’s best performing artistes will be invited to perform alongside the DJs billed for the event.

By George Clifford Owusu