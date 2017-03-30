DJ Black, Andy Eye Best Ghana DJ Title

Andy Dosty

Two veteran Ghanaian DJs – DJ Black and Andy Dosty – are eyeing the ultimate award at this year’s Rush Ghana DJ Awards.

The two are hoping to beat off competition from other DJs to win the best overall DJ of the year at this year’s event which comes off at the Silver Star Towers in Accra on May 6.

They are among a long of list of DJs who received nominations. The nominees for the awards were announced at a colourful ceremony last Friday at the MJ Grand Hotel in East Legon in Accra.

DJ Black who has won the overall DJ of the year award on fourth consecutive occasions and Andy Dosty would face stiff competition from Vision, Mic Smith, Vyrusky, Mensah and Mr Kaxtro.

Hitz FM’s King Lagazee received a nomination in the reggae/dancehall of the year category, while Adom FM’s Papa Bills was nominated for hiplife DJ of the year. Hitz FM’s DJ Awana was also nominated for gospel DJ of the year.

Adom FM’s Ohemaa Woyeje, Joy FM’s Doreen Andoh and Hitz FM’s Amanda Jisseh were all nominated in the best female radio DJ of the year category.

Adom FM’s Jerry Justice was also nominated in the best music promoter of the year award.