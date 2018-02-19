Divisional HQ Commissioned In Tamale

The Divisional Police Headquarters at Lamashegu

The Ghana Police Service has commissioned its first divisional police headquarters in the Northern Regional Police Command in Tamale.

Regional Police Commander DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, during the commissioning of the facility, said the police administration was responding to the growing needs of the public, saying it was necessary for the region to have divisional police headquarters.

He stated that the fast rate of growth in the region which hitherto had only one district police headquarters and three police stations did not correspond to the policing needs of the people and, therefore, intervention was a step in the right direction.

DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong explained that the commissioning of the divisional headquarters will fill in the demand gap and also reduce the work load on the Tamale District Headquarters, adding, “The Northern Regional Command will ensure that the purpose for which division is provided is achieved.”

He stated that with the commissioning, for the maintenance and promotion of peace, security, law and order in the region and the metropolis in particular was going to be enhanced.

Chief Superintendent Dr Dinam Zoiku, who will be the first Tamale Divisional Police Commander, said he will collaborate with the Regional Police Command to fight crime in the region.

He called on the public, especially residents of Tamale and Lamashegu, where the divisional police headquarters is located, to assist the Ghana Police Service with information to combat crime.

Chief Superintendent Zoiku also assured that informants will be protected and with the permission of the regional commander introduce a reward scheme for informants.

“My outfit will collaborate with indigenes in the area to ensure rule of law is adhered to,” he pledged.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale