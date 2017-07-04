Disquiet Over DCE Nominee

Daniel Bugri Naabu

The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu and the Deputy Northern Regional Minister Solomon Boar have clashed over the president’s District Chief Executive(DCE) nominee for Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District.

The Deputy Northern Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu constituency, Solomon Boar has accused Bugri Naabu of causing division in his constituency.

He alleged that Bugri Naabu has changed the final nominee list which was presented to the president in his favor and not the choice of the people of Bunkpurugu-yunyoo.

Information gathered indicated that the confirmation process of the president’s nominee John Kwaku Alhassan which was about taking place at Bunkpurugu last Friday was postponed at the last minute without any reason given.

A group calling itself the Concerned Yunyoo NPP Youth, believed to be supporters of Bugri Naabu claimed the Member of Parliament, Hon. Solomon Boar was sabotaging the DCE nominee for the area.

The group further accused the Northern Regional Minister and his deputy of working against the DCE nominee and demanded they respect the president’s nominee.

‘We the Concerned NPP Youth of Yunyoo want to state unambiguously that the northern regional minister Salifu Saeed and his deputy Solomon Namliit Boar are working against the confirmation of the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo District Chief Executive nominee J.K Alhassan’.

According to the group, their efforts to sabotage the DCE nominee mean a gross disrespect to the authority of the president of the Republic of Ghana.

They stated that the situation is causing tension and provoking the chiefs, opinion leaders, and assembly members in the Bunkpurugu-yunyoo constituency.

Mr. Mamoa Elijah, spokesperson for the Concerned NPP Youth appealed to the two leaders (Minister and his Deputy) to allow peace to prevail in the area to justify the basis on which they were appointed.

He warned that they would resist any attempt to change the Bunkprugu-Yunyoo DCE nominee of the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale