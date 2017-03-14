Disqualify Prof. Dodoo …Volleyball Chief Cries Out

Prof Francis Dodoo

The President of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA), Paul Atchoe, has called for the removal of the incumbent President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Prof. Francis Dodoo’s name from the list of candidates and delegates contesting for positions at the upcoming GOC elections.

According to Atchoe, the disqualification of the President of the Ghana Shooting Federation (GSF), Cilian Walsh on the grounds of being an alien, also means Prof. Dodoo, should be disqualified, since he also holds a dual citizenship status.

In a statement copied to Mr. Ken Ashigbey, the Chairman of the three-man GOC Electoral Commission, the Volleyball Association President said ‘‘it has come to my notice that your outfit has banned the Shooting Federation President Mr Cilian Walsh, from taking part in the coming GOC elections on grounds that he is a foreigner.”

‘‘If this is anything to go by, I will call for the immediate removal of Prof F. Dodoo’s name from the list as well, on grounds that he holds a dual citizenship status, ‘‘a Ghanaian /American. He can only be a full blooded Ghanaian to take part in this exercise.”

Your failure to implement this will amount to shifting of the goal post and this is not good for Ghana and sports administration’’. Walsh filed to contest the position of Vice President however; he is faced with disqualification which prevents him from contesting the position.

The GOC election is set to be held tomorrow at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.