Digital Addressing System Good For Business – Lecturer

A lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, Dr. Mohammed Jamal, has hailed the introduction of the national digital addressing system, saying, it is a right step and good for business development.

He said its effective implementation would tremendously improve business transactions in the country.

He added that customers could sit in the comfort of their homes and buy things on all e-commerce platforms and have these delivered directly to them.

Dr. Jamal was speaking at a breakfast meeting of the Eastern and Volta Region branch of the Association of Industries (AGI), in Koforidua.

It was held under the theme, “2018 budget and opportunities for businesses in the Eastern Region’’.

He indicated that the proposed electricity tariff cuts announced in the budget should also be a refreshing news to industry because it would reduce production cost.

Dr. Jamal touched on the government’s decision to set up the National Development Bank to mobilize private capital towards agricultural and industrial transformation and said this should bolster investor confidence.

It would bring more efficiency into the financial sector and promote long term financial support to businesses.

He called for the government to go the extra mile to ensure the successful implementation of those brilliant policy interventions.

Mr. Eric Kwakye Daffour, the Eastern Regional Minister, said the 2018 budget was geared towards boosting businesses.

He encouraged captains of industry to take advantage of the various incentive packages to expand – create jobs and wealth for the people.

Source: GNA