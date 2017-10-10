‘We Didn’t Take Our Chances’

Black Starlets head trainer Paa Kwesi Fabin has bemoaned his side’s 0-1 loss to USA yesterday in the ongoing U-17 World Cup in India.

It was Ghana’s first defeat after beginning their campaign brightly with a slender win over their Columbian counterparts last Friday.

But coach Fabin has expressed the hope that lessons picked from the US game will guide them in subsequent games in their quest to travel far in the competition.

He said after the game that “We played well today and had so many chances but we didn’t take them and we got punished.

“In association football when you don’t take your chance this is what happens. I hope we can learn from this game. We’ll keep working on our goal scoring and hopefully against India we’ll be able to exhibit it on the field.”

Young Yanks’ substitute Ayo Akinola’s 75th minute solo strike at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, was enough to secure the Americans all the points to sit on the summit with six points.

Ghana next face host, India in their last Group game later this week.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum