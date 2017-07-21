We Didn’t Spend State Cash On Ghana@60 – C’ttee

Ken Amankwa

The Ghana@60 committee has contradicted claims by the deputy Finance Minister that the government of Ghana spent over 5.26 million Ghana cedis on the 60th anniversary celebrations.

The deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Kwarteng who made the revelation on the floor of Parliament Thursday stated that government allocated 5.26 million for the year-long celebrations.

“The Ministry of Finance released an amount of GH¢5.26 million cedis towards the celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Ghana. This was made up of GH¢3.1 million from government of Ghana sources of funding and GH¢2.16 million from the District Assembly Common Fund.

“Out of the total GH¢5.26 million, GH¢ 3 million went to the office of the Chief of Staff at the Ghana at 60 secretariats while GH¢100,000 and GH¢2.1 million went to the 100 regional coordinating councils and 216 district assemblies respectively,” Mr. Kwarteng said.

But the Chairman of the Ghana@60 committee, Ken Amankwa said the government never relied on the public purse for the celebrations.

“We’ve never relied on the public purse for any of Ghana@60 years celebration. The point is there are two budgetary allocations. Whether Ghana @60 comes on or not, there is always the celebration of Independence Day.

“This year only happens to be the 60th Anniversary so the budgetary allocation meant for the celebration actually went to the parade of the military, the school children which occurs every year. It is not true that GHC 3 million came from government,” Mr. Amankwah told Citi FM in an interview.

