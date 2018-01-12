I Didn’t See Any Contract Before I Gave Accused GH 840,000 – Adams

Kofi Adams

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Mr Kofi Adams has told the Accra Circuit Court that he did not see any contract document from Arnold Asante, CEO of Kamsak Limited Ghana confirming that the latter had won a contract before he (Adams) loaned him an GHc840,000.

Mr Adams further told the court that there was no written document to confirm that he indeed gave the accused the sum of money. This was after Lawyer George Bonney, who’s counsel for the accused, Mr Asante pushed Mr Adams further in a cross-examination.

Kasapa fm’s court correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman reported that the politician said he gave out the money based on the trust that he had in the accused person and the fact that he previously dealt with the accused in 2010 and 2011.

Case adjourned to Jan 23, for continuation of cross examination.

Mr Adams during the last hearing told the court that he gave the accused Mr Arnold Asante, CEO of Kamsak Limited Ghana, GH 840,000 in December 2016 to be repaid in three months.

He tendered in some WhatsApp messages between himself and the accused as an evidence in court.

Mr Asante is alleged to have defrauded Mr Adams of GH¢840,000 under the pretext of using the money to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same, but refused to do so.

-Kasapafmonline