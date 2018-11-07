‘Dictator’ Asiedu Nketia Destroying NDC; Vote Him Out – National Treasurer

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, wants NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to be rejected at the party’s upcoming national primaries.

According to him, Asiedu Nketia is a dictator and some of his actions are destroying the party.

Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed, popularly known as Alhaji PMC, says Asiedu Nketia does not heed to advice, adding that the party’s National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy, is even unable to control him and his cohorts.

“There has never been an issue raised by Chairman Portuphy or myself at our meetings that Asiedu Nketia has approved before. When I make suggestions they throw it away saying it is illegal. Chairman Portuphy is unable to control him. Asiedu Nketia is a dictator. He has a bad attitude. He does not listen to advice. He likes insulting people. When you say something and it goes against them, they push the young guys to insult you,” he said in an interview on Ekosii sen on Accra based Asempa FM.

The NDC will hold its primaries on November 17, 2017, to elect national executives to lead the NDC for the next four years.

Asiedu Nketia is seeking to be given the nod again as its General Secretary, a position he has occupied since December 2005.

According to Alhaji Abdullah, who is turning 70 soon and is set to retire from active politics, although he does not hate Asiedu Nketia, NDC delegates must not give him another chance because “he will destroy the party.”

“Asiedu Nketia is there sacking chiefs from his office. They have ganged up against me. I suggested that let’s empower the grassroots. I had support from the Chairman, Kofi Adams, Koku Anyidoho, but the others said it was illegal. When you say something and they disagree, they send the small boys after you to insult you. The grassroots have been working and if we don’t want to empower them and you sit at the headquarters to seek your own welfare it is bad. It is the grassroots that brought the party to power in 2008,” he added.

He also accused Asiedu Nketia of contributing to the party’s massive loss in the Brong Ahafo Region.

-Citifmonline