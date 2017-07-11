Diaspora Magazine Launched

Africanus Annan launching the magazine

The Executive Director of the Ghana Diaspora Voice Magazine (GDV) Africanus Annan has stated that the time has come for all Ghanaians, both home and abroad, to join forces to create opportunities in order to curb illegal migration.

Ghanaians, who seem to have no hope in the economy would see migration, crime as options and indulge in social vices and employ unfair means to earn a living, this cannot help the country’s development agenda.

He made these remarks when he launched the GDV last Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Accra as part of activities marking ‘2017 Home Coming Summit.”

“Ghana could be made a better place for our citizenry should we bring our expertise to bear by creating jobs, and making opportunities available to the huge unemployed and the upcoming youth.”

“I believe we can successfully curb the illegal migration among others and turn Ghana into a strong economy to make it a safe home,” he said.

The magazine, he said, will be a formidable international magazine that will highlight important issues beyond editorials, news, entertainment and directories that have been the norm.

Mr. Annan said GDV would offer the platform for well-informed authors that focus on issues to shape Ghana’s future development.

“Though we are focusing on Diaspora affairs, we are providing this platform for investors to gather accurate information on the nation Ghana towards meeting investors’ needs and national development.”

According to him, management is currently circulating over 30,000 copies among all Ghana diplomatic missions around the world, the Presidency in Ghana, educational institutions both in UK and Ghana, including major airlines.

“We are optimistic in establishing this platform for discussions bordering on education, socio-cultural political and economic alternatives for advancing Ghana’s development,” he noted.

He also disclosed that “GDV would serve as means to foster a bridge that harness the inputs of Ghana’s Diaspora citizens into the country’s development process as well.

He was grateful to the 2017 Home Coming Summit Committee for offering them and other institutions the opportunity to position themselves to contribute positively and directly to national debate.

By Emmanuel Kubi