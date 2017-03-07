Diaspora Conference Lightens Up Ghana’s 60th Anniversary

E.L

As part of activities lined up to commemorate Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary, the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa has teamed up with partner organisations to organise the African Diaspora Home Coming Conference.

This landmark conference which will end on March 11, 2017 at the Labadi Beach Hotel seeks to evoke the spirit and memory of 1957, when Ghana’s independence was attained.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to be accompanied by the Speaker of Parliament, the chief justice, the minister for Tourism, Culture and the Creative Arts and other important dignitaries, including Members of Parliament and key state officials, to open the conference today.

The conference will hold panel discussions with panelists from varied backgrounds in academia, the creative arts, scientific, innovation, entrepreneurship, among others, both local and international.

It will also offer the opportunity to participants to reflect on Ghana’s achievements over the past six decades, celebrate Ghanaian excellence at home and abroad and a form common vision for the progress of people of African descent.

The conference will also offer the opportunity for participants to build networks for trade, commerce and investment on the continent.

Organisers of the conference will also treat participants to a gala night which will include a fashion show, featuring Mina Evans, Joan’s Closet and Chocolate, a dinner and a musical concert featuring stars such as Becca, M.anifest, E.L, among others.

Participants will also have the opportunity to embark on tours of key historical sites relating to the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Among the speakers at the two-day conference which will take place today to March 8, 2017, will be Rt Hon Lord Paul Boateng of the British House of Lords, Nicole Amarteifio of ‘An African City’ and Patrick Awuah of Ashesi University and many important speakers.