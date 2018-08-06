Diana Hamilton, Eben, Others For Adom Praiz 2018

Diana Hamilton. INSET: Kwaku Gyasi

This year’s edition of the ‘Adom Praiz Concert’ will take place at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu on August 31, organisers have disclosed.

The annual concert, organised by Adom FM, has, over the years, brought together exceptional award-winning gospel artistes who use songs and worshipping prowess to draw people closer to God.

The award-winning non-denominational annual gospel concert, which is aimed at bringing families and friends closer to God, is being organised to celebrate God’s blessings for the successes chalked by the radio station and to honour Him for His faithfulness.

Eben, a multiple-award winning Nigerian gospel musician, is billed to perform at the event.

Some of the gospel artistes billed for this year’s event are Elder Mireku, Kweku Gyasi, Diana Hamilton, Willy & Mike, the Multimedia Choir and many more.

Flora Lamptey, head of Marketing & Sales at Adom FM, indicated that the concert “has helped touched the lives of many individuals, who over the years shared great testimonies.”’

She expressed joy at the massive support from their sponsors and assured them of a thrilling and successful concert.

Over the years, some of the world’s biggest gospel music artistes such as Kirk Franklin, Cece Winans, Israel Houghton, Hezekiah Walker, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, among others, have graced the ‘Adom Praiz’ stage.

This year’s concert is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Yilmoneyplus, DBS, Bel-Aqua, Franko Trading Enterprise, Vitamilk, Givers Power, Papa’s Pizza and many more.

By George Clifford Owusu