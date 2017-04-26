Diana Hamilton Donates To K’si Children’s Hospital

Diana Hamilton

Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has donated items worth £1,000 to the Kumasi Children’s Hospital in the Ashanti Regional.

The items donated include infrared thermometer, blood pressure monitors, disposable face mask, diapers and play toys for children.

Presenting the items, the gospel musicians said the donation formed part of her social responsibility to give back to society.

Diana Hamilton disclosed that her attention was drawn to the rise in maternal mortality, hence this kind gesture aimed at supporting the hospital in fighting the menace.

She, however, called on all Ghanaians to also play their part in ensuring that maternal mortality is eliminated from the country

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kofi Boah Hamilton, who received the donation on behalf of the facility, thanked her and called on other individuals to emulate the kind gesture.

He promised to keep the items safe and use them for their intended purpose to benefit the mothers and babies who visit the facility.

Dr Hamilton mentioned inadequate theatre wards and lack of logistics as some of the challenges facing the smooth delivery of their work at the facility.

She was subsequently given a certificate from the leadership of the hospital to show appreciation for her kind gesture.