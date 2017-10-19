Derrick Ditches Dutch For Ghana

Derrick Luckassen

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen has finally opted to play for Ghana.

The PSV Eindhoven defender who is capable of playing in any of the four positions in defence tells sportsworldGhana.com in an exclusive interview that he’s ready to accept a call-up to the Black Stars anytime Coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team invite him.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, the 22-year-old remains eligible to represent either nation at the senior level despite featuring for the Dutch youth national teams.

”My father and mother both come from Ghana so why not, if the opportunity comes I’m ready to honor it and do my best for the country,” he said

The former AZ Alkmaar right back added ”Ghana has got great history in world football therefore playing for my motherland in future would be a great feeling and I am looking forward to that.

”Though I was born and raised here in Amsterdam, I won’t hesitate to play for the Black Stars despite representing Holland at the U17 and U20 levels”.

Luckassen joined the Dutch giants from AZ Alkmaar in July 2017.

Source: sportsworldghana.com