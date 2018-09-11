Derek Boateng Sues Paintsil …Over $20,000 Gambling Cash

John Paintsil and Derek Boateng

Ex-Ghana midfielder, Derek Boateng, has sued former international teammate, John Paintsil, to refund US$ 20,000 he borrowed in camp during the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa.

In a writ, Boateng is demanding the recovery of the amount plus interest at Commercial Bank rate from the date the defendant collected the money till the date of final payment.

Also, the former Fulham and Getafe star is asking Paintsil to defray his legal fees and cost.

Boateng was granted an order of substituted service on 16 August 2018 to serve the defendant (Paintsil) after several unsuccessful attempts since filing the writ on 15 May, 2018.

The court presided over by Justice Jennifer Akua Tagoe has directed the posting of a copy of the writ of summons at the last known place of abode of the defendant at H/No 13, Afro Street, Trassaco Estate, Accra.

The plaintiff, according to the court, should also leave a copy with any adult found on the premises of the defendant and additionally post a copy on the notice board of the honourable court.

Gambling:

The plaintiff averred that recently when he demanded his money, defendant made it clear that he did not owe the plaintiff ”but admits that that money he collected from the plaintiff was used for gambling at the camp and since he lost, he has no money to give to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff said he was not part of that game, but the defendant borrowed the money and used it personally for his own interest and therefore must refund the money.

Paintsil in his response said “I have received summons from court over the said issue and I have discussed the matter with my lawyer to take the necessary legal actions.

“All I can say is that I don’t owe Derek.

“I don’t owe him a penny, but since the matter is now in court I will talk less about it and leave it to the judiciary to decide whether I owe him or not,” he added.

Ghanasoccernet