Deputy Ministers To Be Vetted Today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today vet Deputy Regional Ministers-designate nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo a fortnight ago.

Nominees to be vetted today are the Deputy Regional Minister-designate for Northern Region, Solomon Namliit Boar (MP for Bunkpurugu); Deputy Regional Minister-designate for Greater Accra Region, Elizabeth Sackey (former MP for Okaikwei North); Deputy Regional Minister-designate for Western Region, Eugenia Gifty Kusi (former MP for Tarkwa/Nsuaem) and Deputy Regional Minister-designate for Ashanti Region, Elizabeth Agyemang (former MP for Oforikrom).

Those appearing before the committee tomorrow for vetting are Deputy Regional Minister-designate for the Eastern Region, Joseph Tetteh (MP for Upper Manya Krobo); Deputy Regional Minister-designate for Brong Ahafo Region, Evans Opoku Bobie; Deputy Regional Minister-designate for the Volta Region, Maxwell Qothy Blagodzi and Deputy Regional Minister-designate for the Central Region, Thomas Yaw Adjei-Baffoe.

On Thursday, March 16, Deputy Regional Minister-designate for the Upper East Region, Frank Fuseini Adongo (MP for Zebilla) and Deputy Regional Minister-designate for the Upper West region, Chinnia Isshahaku Amidu would appear before the committee.

The full list of Deputy Ministers-designate is expected to be released in the course of the week to bring to an end to ‘harmful’ speculations.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr