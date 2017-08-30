Deputy Agric. Minister Resigns

william Agyapong Quatoo

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, William Quaitoo, has resigned from his post.

Mr Quaitoo came under intense fire after a radio interview where he described northerners as ‘liars’ and ‘difficult’.

Even though he apologised for his comments, the minority and other individuals demanded that he resigns.

“We think that this is grossly inadequate, insincere, hypocritical, an afterthought and therefore not deep enough to assuage the profound pain and huge damage done to the good image, integrity and respect of the people of the three Northern Regions. We accordingly call on our colleagues on the other side to join us in unconditionally and unreservedly condemning this crass ethnic bigotry exhibited by Hon. Quaittoo…Additionally, we urge all decent minded Ghanaians who cherish the unity, peace, order, stability and progress of our nation, to join us demand the immediate resignation of Hon. Quaittoo as Deputy Minister of State and Member of Parliament,” a statement from the minority said.

The lawmaker tendered in his resignation and according to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, President Akufo Addo has accepted it.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this evening accepted the resignation from office of the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Hon. William Quaitoo, which takes immediate effect. The President wished him the very best in his future endeavours” Eugene Arhin said in a brief statement, Tuesday, August 29.

-Peacefmonline