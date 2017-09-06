Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II To Visit Ghana In November

Queen Margrethe II

Denmark’s Head of State, Queen Margrethe II, is to pay a two-day visit to Ghana from November 23 to 24, 2017.

A statement issued by the Danish Embassy on Monday said the visit, at the behest of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would emphasize and consolidate the long-standing and well-established relations between Ghana and Denmark and also mark the gradual transition from aid to trade.”

Queen Margrethe, who would be officially received by President Akufo-Addo, would be accompanied by a delegation of government representatives, Danish companies and business organisations to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

During the visit, both leaders would participate in a business conference that would be held under the theme, ‘Ghana – An Emerging Market within Reach.’

The conference would focus on three priority sectors – agriculture, sustainability and maritime, infrastructure and railways, where Denmark has the skills to help Ghana.

Denmark, through its Danish International Development Agency’s Development Cooperation, has for many years helped develop key sectors and institutions in Ghana.

“With Ghana’s graduation to a middle-income country and the prospects of sustainable economic growth, Denmark is gradually transitioning from development cooperation to trade cooperation in line with the visions of Ghana,” the statement said.

GNA