Demonstrating KNUST Students Ransack VC’s Office, Burn Dean’s Vehicle

Demonstrating students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have burned down the official vehicle of the Dean of Students and reportedly ransacked the Vice Chancellor’s office.

The angered students have also ransacked the security post on the school premises, where all security personnel have fled, in a demonstration that has turned chaotic.

The students claim the schools management is brutalizing them after school authorities accused the students of engaging in illegal ‘morale’ activities which included drumming during a hall week celebration.

At least one student was injured and 11 others were arrested after students clashed with internal security personnel of the school Sunday.

The campus of KNUST has been relatively rowdy following the conversion of some all-male halls into mixed ones.

Reacting to the developments, the public relations officer of the school Kwame Yeboah told Morning Starr Monday that the authorities of the school have not lost control of affairs at the school as is being suggested by some Ghanaians.

“The school authorities have not lost control of students. Not at all. Before Friday, everything was just fine. Just this morning, I received a message from someone telling me the school authorities will see FIRE. The one who sent the message is in the US and he sent me the text message just this morning. The drums have been given back to the students. There was an individual who brought the drums to the students and was arrested,” he told Francis Abban.

Meanwhile, the military has reported been dispatched to the campus to restore order.

-Starrfmonline