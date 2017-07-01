Demo Rocks WAEC Over Exam Cancellation

A section of the students demonstrating In front of WAEC offices

NATIONAL UNION of WAEC Diploma Students (NUWADS) yesterday demonstrated against the abolition of the Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE). It was aimed at making WAEC rescind its decision to discontinue the October/November 2017 ABCE examinations.

The president of NUWADS, Norbert Goodsman, asserted that the decision had affected over 3,000 candidates sitting for the private October/November 2017 diploma examinations and consequently affected their admissions to top up at level 200 in universities in Ghana.

Mr. Norbert alleged that the decision would also increase the number of unemployed teachers in Ghana, since it would lead to the laying-off of about 2,500 teaching staff of the ABEC affiliated schools.

At a press briefing, Mr Norbert Goodsman expressed dislike for the action taken by management of WAEC. According to him, the diploma is the key to Ghanaian vocational reforms.

He said the demonstration was organized to caution WAEC about the need to keep running the diploma and also believed that the peaceful protest should bring a positive solution to the demand of the student body.

The demonstration, which took place from the Kanda Total filling station in Accra to the office of the West African Examination Council. Some students complained that the information about the termination of the ABEC programme was spotted on the website of the Council without proper announcement or some period of notification to the students.