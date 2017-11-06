Demo Hits Ho Airport

Some of the demonstrating workers

Workers of the Ho Airport laid down their tools last Friday in protest of what they described as poor working conditions.

The protestors, mostly casual workers and artisans, expressed dissatisfaction over what they say is poor safety measures and inadequate transportation arrangement for them.

These issues and the unfair treatment being meted out to them by management culminated in the sit-down strike, they disclosed.

The workers, who were clad in red arm and head bands amidst singing and chanting at the main airport entrance on the Aflao highway, accused their employers of undermining their local union and imposing an alien union on them in order to manipulate the system.

According to the workers, they have formed their own local union to champion their agenda and, therefore, not interested in joining any union they have not ascribed to.

Their peaceful sit-down strike was supervised by police personnel from the Ho Municipal Command, who were there to maintain law and order.

Managers of the project have declined to comment on the matter. The airport has seen its first phase commissioned by the previous administration, with the final phase yet to be completed.

The$25-million project, funded by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), is being executed by Amandi Holding Limited.

When completed, the project will have a runway, an arrival and departure hall, car park, accommodation for some staff, other recreational facilitates, among others. It is expected to boost economic activities and tourism in the Volta Region.

freduoo@gmail.com

From Fred Duodu, Ho