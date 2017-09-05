Delta Force Case Adjourned To Oct 10

Delta Force

The KMA Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire, has adjourned to October 10 2017, the case involving the 13 Delta Force members who chased out the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator from his office.



The case was adjourned after the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, told the court that the case docket is still with the Attorney General and is still waiting for his advice. He therefore prayed the court for more time.



Though the presiding judge was not happy about the continuous adjournment of the case, she adjourned it to October 10.



The court adjourned the case today, September 5, after the prosecutor told the court that investigations have been concluded and had sent the docket to the Attorney General for further advice.



All the 13 members of Delta Force and their lawyer, Frederick Kankam Boadi, were in court to meet heavy police presence.



The 13 have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault on public officer, causing unlawful damage and rioting.



Their lawyer told Accra100.5FM’s Elisha Adarkwah that: “We just made that clear to the court that we will not be sitting down to take adjournment without protesting. At some point we will start protesting.”



He said it was his interest that detailed investigations will be done but, “we have kept silent, we have seen adjournment upon adjournment. I just explained to the court that patience will run out because we have various legal remedies we could ask the court to do.”