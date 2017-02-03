Della Hayes To Thrill Fans @ Republic Bar

Della Hayes

Afro-fusion star Della Hayes who recently represented Ghana at the MIA is set to thrill music lovers at the Republic Bar in Osu on Wednesday, February 8.

According to Della, the show at the Republic Bar is the beginning of a series to touch base with her fans.

Riding on the back of her smash hit collaboration with Freddie Meiway, Della Hayes says she will be thrilling her fans with a vast repertoire, including the smash hit tune ‘Let’s Have A Part’.

‘Let’s Have A Party’ is an exciting mid-tempo dance groove produced by ace musician and producer, Bessa Simons, featuring the Ivorian international act Freddie Meiway.

The tune which was launched in Accra last year is doing the radio and online rounds.

The singer says the tune is one of the singles from her upcoming album and an indication of the sort of music she will be delivering for her fans.

Della formed the first women’s band in Ghana in 2008 when she got together with a group of friends to form Dzesi, the Women of Colour Band. Since then, she has gone on to some exciting performances in a number of countries.

Della’s career spans over two decades, having played with the likes of Smart Nkansah’s Sunsum Band, the GBC Band and a solo career. A professional nurse, Della decided to follow her passion and has been determined to contribute to the development of women.