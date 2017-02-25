Della Hayes Steals Show

Della Hayes

One of Ghana’s most prolific female musicians, Della Hayes, last Wednesday demonstrated her artistic skills when she hosted a musical concert at the Republic Bar, Osu in Accra,

The event attracted a number of important personalities in the music industry as well as some media personnel, among others.

The evening witnessed energetic performances by Della Hayes, who thrilled patrons to an unforgettable live musical performance.

Della dazzled the cheering music fans with her blend of traditional and contemporary highlife rhythms.

She was in her elements, as for over three hours, she rocked the audience with her soulful singing style, doing a variety of popular songs in addition to her own.

Backed by her band, Della’s performance was without doubt very thrilling. She gave her fans a feel of good Ghanaian highlife music.

Music fans who could not resist her performance demanded more but luck was not on their side because Della’s time was up.

After her splendid performance, most of the audience agreed that she was truly ready to reclaim her spot as one of Ghana’s finest gospel music icons

Della Hayes has been around for a while now, having commenced her music career with Smart Nkansah’s Sunsum Band while she was still a teenager, before leaving Ghana for the United Kingdom where she worked as a nurse during the day and perfomed with bands during the night.

Upon her return to Ghana, she decided to plunge herself into singing again and formed the first women’s band in Africa called Dzesi in 2008. She led that group till personnel changes resulted in the current lineup of youthful and energetic musicians replacing the first group and a rebranding of the group.

Recently, Della Hayes performed at the M.I.A. Festival in Cotonou, Benin, where she received rave reviews. Last year she also performed in Cuba and showcased a repertoire of Ghana and African music.

By George Clifford Owusu