Delasi Performs @ Alliance Française

Singer and songwriter Delasi and the Senku Band will showcase a dramatic fusion of hip-hop, soul and African rhythms in a concert at the Alliance Française in Accra on Saturday, October 20.

Also known as the ambassador of modern African music, he is expected to perform his recent artistic creations alongside acts learnt from the North African Kingdom of Morocco, where he participated in a residency programme.

Noted for a smooth and rich voice, his music themes attract listeners into his introspective world while dazzling the audience with his peculiar stagecraft.

He has equally being involved in youth development workshops, community activism, and, most importantly, his music. Undeniably, his social and political consciousness extends beyond his music.

He has served as guest lecturer at the University of Ghana (Legon), provided a platform for the youth of Accra to write and perform songs about issues impacting on their lives.

He has performed at the Arbeitsamt Sommerfest (Germany) HIFA (Zimbabwe) and Alhaouz (Morocco) Festivals, where he performed hip-hop and soul blended with Ewe rhythms.

This, he achieved, through the ‘Unheard Voices’ project in Accra and beyond, as well as similar workshops in Kenya through the United States Department of State. Songstress Yaaba and trumpeter Peter Somuah will also be on stage.